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Thursday’s High School Volleyball State Tournament Scores
By Chris Varney,5 days ago
Finals
Class 5A
#1 Waukee Northwest 3, #2 Dallas Center Grimes 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19) The Wolves are the repeat winners in 5A and have won three titles in the last four years. Logan Vogt led Waukee Northwest (32-2) with 16 Kills and 7 Digs; Piper Ludwig and Leah Januewicz each added 10 Kills. Januewicz had 13 Digs while Landon Taylor had 16 Digs. DCG (35-3) was led by Ava Smid with 10 Kills and 11 Digs.
5A All Tournament Team
Captain: Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest
Leah Januewicz, Waukee Northwest
Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest
Gwen Farley, Dallas Center Grimes
Ava Smid, Dallas Center Grimes
Sophia Austin, Iowa City West
Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny
Class 4A
#1 Norwalk 3, #3 Clear Creek Amana 2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11)
The Warriors win their first ever state title in volleyball led by Elle Hatlevig with 39 kills and 27 digs — she finished one kill shy of a state tournament record in a match. Delayanee Steele added 12 Kills and Hadley Michael had 56 Assists. Norwalk finishes with a 33-6 record. Clear Creek Amana (40-7) was led by Julia Schlarbaum with 19 Kills.
4A All Tournament Team
Captain: Ellie Hatlevig, Norwalk
Delaynee Steele, Norwalk
Hadley Michael, Norwalk
Bailey Simpson, Clear Creek Amana
Julia Schlarbaum, Clear Creek Amana
Amalia Djournessi, Waverly Shell Rock
Kyla Ramier, Western Dubuque
Class 3A
#1 Hull Western Christian 3, #6 Cherokee 0 (25-20, 25-12, 26-24)
The Wolfpack win their 20th volleyball state title and first since 2022. Hull Western Christian (41-5) was led by Morgan Kooiman with 17 Kills while Maddyn De Jager added 14 Kills and 12 Digs. The Braves (32-9) were led by Deidra Doeden with 12 Kills while Addy Wolfswinkel and Ellana Mortenson each had 8 Kills.
3A All Tournament Team
Captain: Morgan Kooiman, Hull Western Christian
Josie Hall, Western Christian
Deidra Doeden, Cherokee
Adelynn Goodell, Humboldt
Addie Waldorf, Humboldt
Brielle Hoegh MOC-Floyd Valley
Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee
Class 2A
#3 Beckman Catholic 3, #1 Hinton 2 (25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10)
Dyersville Beckman Catholic entered the state volleyball tournament on a nice roll and the Blazers rode it all the way to a championship. Beckman fought off a young, feisty Hinton team to win their first state championship for the program and comes in Beckman’s 12th trip to the tournament. All-tournament captain Joy Burkle paved the way with 20 kills and 14 digs — Addison Hogan played a huge role with her dig 29 digs and Jaylin Burkle had 18 digs to go with 10 kills. Isabel Kluesner knocked down 16 kills, Bri Bush added nine and Addie Koelker racked up 50 assists as Beckman (41-4) finished with victories in 34 of its last 35 matches. Hinton (33-4) relied on an outstanding group of sophomores after losing four starters from last year’s team, which also finished second. Macie Charlson led the Blackhawks with 20 kills, Ellie Friessen had 15 and Addy Ortegren hammered home 14. Addison Dunkel collected 51 assists, while Brynlee Boeve came up with 26 digs. Dunkel is a junior. The rest are sophomores. The Blackhawks looked like they had the momentum after winning the fourth set to tie the match. They jumped to a 9-3 lead and were in control all the way, limiting their errors and blocking effectively. But a service error, a net violation and two hitting errors contributed to a 7-1 Beckman lead in the fifth set and the Blazers stayed safely ahead the rest of the way to their championship.
2A All Tournament Team
Captain: Joy Burkle, Beckman Catholic
Addie Koelker, Beckman Catholic
Addy Ortegren, Hinton
Jaylin Burkle, Beckman Catholic
Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center
Sydney Sommers, Riverside
Ellie Friessen, Hinton
Class 1A
#1 Ankeny Christian 3, #3 Janesville 1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15)
The top-seeded Eagles won their fourth Class 1A title in five years and they did with a young team that had just one senior in the starting lineup. Led by sophomore all-tournament captain Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian prevailed to cap a 41-2 season. The losses were to Class 5A tournament qualifier Ankeny and 3A tourney qualifier Roland-Story. The Eagles failed to qualify for last year’s state tournament after winning titles in 2022, ’23 and ’24. Their state tournament record now stands at 12-0. Janesville ends their season at 32-13.
1A All Tournament Team
Captain: Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian
Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian
Quinn Sweeney, Janesville
Adalyn Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic
Sawyer Buhr, Wapsie Valley
Gabbie Quick, Ankeny Christian
Tayah Pollock, Janesville