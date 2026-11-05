Thursday’s High School Volleyball State Tournament Scores

Finals

Class 5A

#1 Waukee Northwest 3, #2 Dallas Center Grimes 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19) The Wolves are the repeat winners in 5A and have won three titles in the last four years. Logan Vogt led Waukee Northwest (32-2) with 16 Kills and 7 Digs; Piper Ludwig and Leah Januewicz each added 10 Kills. Januewicz had 13 Digs while Landon Taylor had 16 Digs. DCG (35-3) was led by Ava Smid with 10 Kills and 11 Digs.

5A All Tournament Team

Captain: Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest

Leah Januewicz, Waukee Northwest

Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest

Gwen Farley, Dallas Center Grimes

Ava Smid, Dallas Center Grimes

Sophia Austin, Iowa City West

Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny

Class 4A

#1 Norwalk 3, #3 Clear Creek Amana 2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11)

The Warriors win their first ever state title in volleyball led by Elle Hatlevig with 39 kills and 27 digs — she finished one kill shy of a state tournament record in a match. Delayanee Steele added 12 Kills and Hadley Michael had 56 Assists. Norwalk finishes with a 33-6 record. Clear Creek Amana (40-7) was led by Julia Schlarbaum with 19 Kills.

4A All Tournament Team

Captain: Ellie Hatlevig, Norwalk

Delaynee Steele, Norwalk

Hadley Michael, Norwalk

Bailey Simpson, Clear Creek Amana

Julia Schlarbaum, Clear Creek Amana

Amalia Djournessi, Waverly Shell Rock

Kyla Ramier, Western Dubuque

Class 3A

#1 Hull Western Christian 3, #6 Cherokee 0 (25-20, 25-12, 26-24)

The Wolfpack win their 20th volleyball state title and first since 2022. Hull Western Christian (41-5) was led by Morgan Kooiman with 17 Kills while Maddyn De Jager added 14 Kills and 12 Digs. The Braves (32-9) were led by Deidra Doeden with 12 Kills while Addy Wolfswinkel and Ellana Mortenson each had 8 Kills.

3A All Tournament Team

Captain: Morgan Kooiman, Hull Western Christian

Josie Hall, Western Christian

Deidra Doeden, Cherokee

Adelynn Goodell, Humboldt

Addie Waldorf, Humboldt

Brielle Hoegh MOC-Floyd Valley

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee

Class 2A

#3 Beckman Catholic 3, #1 Hinton 2 (25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10)

Dyersville Beckman Catholic entered the state volleyball tournament on a nice roll and the Blazers rode it all the way to a championship. Beckman fought off a young, feisty Hinton team to win their first state championship for the program and comes in Beckman’s 12th trip to the tournament. All-tournament captain Joy Burkle paved the way with 20 kills and 14 digs — Addison Hogan played a huge role with her dig 29 digs and Jaylin Burkle had 18 digs to go with 10 kills. Isabel Kluesner knocked down 16 kills, Bri Bush added nine and Addie Koelker racked up 50 assists as Beckman (41-4) finished with victories in 34 of its last 35 matches. Hinton (33-4) relied on an outstanding group of sophomores after losing four starters from last year’s team, which also finished second. Macie Charlson led the Blackhawks with 20 kills, Ellie Friessen had 15 and Addy Ortegren hammered home 14. Addison Dunkel collected 51 assists, while Brynlee Boeve came up with 26 digs. Dunkel is a junior. The rest are sophomores. The Blackhawks looked like they had the momentum after winning the fourth set to tie the match. They jumped to a 9-3 lead and were in control all the way, limiting their errors and blocking effectively. But a service error, a net violation and two hitting errors contributed to a 7-1 Beckman lead in the fifth set and the Blazers stayed safely ahead the rest of the way to their championship.

2A All Tournament Team

Captain: Joy Burkle, Beckman Catholic

Addie Koelker, Beckman Catholic

Addy Ortegren, Hinton

Jaylin Burkle, Beckman Catholic

Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center

Sydney Sommers, Riverside

Ellie Friessen, Hinton

Class 1A

#1 Ankeny Christian 3, #3 Janesville 1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

The top-seeded Eagles won their fourth Class 1A title in five years and they did with a young team that had just one senior in the starting lineup. Led by sophomore all-tournament captain Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian prevailed to cap a 41-2 season. The losses were to Class 5A tournament qualifier Ankeny and 3A tourney qualifier Roland-Story. The Eagles failed to qualify for last year’s state tournament after winning titles in 2022, ’23 and ’24. Their state tournament record now stands at 12-0. Janesville ends their season at 32-13.

1A All Tournament Team

Captain: Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian

Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian

Quinn Sweeney, Janesville

Adalyn Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic

Sawyer Buhr, Wapsie Valley

Gabbie Quick, Ankeny Christian

Tayah Pollock, Janesville