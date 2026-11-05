Des Moines Police Respond to Active Shooter at Main Post Office

(Des Moines, IA) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Main Post office in Des Moines. Investigators say they had reports of gunfire on the 2nd floor around 9 a.m. Sergeant Paul Parizek is with the Des Moines Police Department.

At least 30 officers responded and the shooter is in custody. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue and University Avenue as the investigation continues.