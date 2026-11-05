undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Des Moines
Des Moines Police Respond to Active Shooter at Main Post Office
By Mandy Billings,4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Main Post office in Des Moines. Investigators say they had reports of gunfire on the 2nd floor around 9 a.m. Sergeant Paul Parizek is with the Des Moines Police Department.
At least 30 officers responded and the shooter is in custody. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue and University Avenue as the investigation continues.