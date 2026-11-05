Post Election Audit Notice for Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) Montgomery County will conduct a post-election audit of the November 3, 2026, General Election on Friday, November 13, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office ordered the audit pursuant to Iowa Code Section 50.51. The audit will examine the U.S. Senate and Treasurer of State races in Precinct 1, which includes Red Oak Ward 1 and portions of Frankfort, Red Oak and Pilot Grove Townships. The polling location for Precinct 1 is the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The audit will take place in the Election Commissioner’s Office on the third floor of the Montgomery County Courthouse, located at 105 East Coolbaugh Street in Red Oak.

The proceeding will be open to the public.