Avery Andersen Foundation supports AHS’s upcoming musical with free admission on Sunday

(Atlantic) The Avery Andersen Foundation is excited to support Atlantic High School’s production of “The Sound of Music”, this weekend, November 6, 7 and 8th at the high school. For the fourth year, The Avery Andersen Foundation will sponsor Sunday’s matinee performance by covering the cost of admission for all attendees.

The foundation provides free attendance at Sunday’s matinee in honor of Avery Andersen, a 2019 AHS graduate, who died tragically in a car accident on December 23, 2021. Avery was an enthusiastic member of every musical and play presented at Atlantic High School during his four years there and the Foundation chooses to celebrate his life by encouraging others to support the musical and the students involved in the production.

In addition, this year the Foundation will award the Avery Andersen All In scholarship to a deserving Atlantic High School senior after Sunday’s performance. The All-In Scholarship is a $1,000 award to a student who is involved in school, church and community activities with passion and enthusiasm and who is devoted to fostering inclusion of all those around them.

“Curtains open on the matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. Come early to get a good seat and watch a great show. Stay to see the winner of the Avery Andersen Foundation All In scholarship after the performance. We hope to see you there!”