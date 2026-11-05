Cass County Approves Administrative Audit of Two Election Precincts

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the Auditor’s request for an Administrative Audit of the November 3, 2026, General Election Atlantic 3 precinct and Edna/Victoria/Easterly Massena Township precinct.

Auditor Kathy Somers explained the reason for the audit…

Somers said the ballot that was mutilated was put in a sealed bag with all of the other ballots.

Somers said Monday at Noon the Absentee and Special Voters Precinct (ASVP) Board will come back and count any military ballots that are allowed to come in late or any Safe at Home ballots or provisional ballots. The Administrative Audit for the Atlantic 3 precinct and Edna/Victoria/Easterly Massena Township precinct is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.