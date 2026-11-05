Pottawattamie County Offering Beaver Bounty

(Pottawattamie County) Pottawattamie County is offering a beaver bounty again this year, paying trappers $25 per tail for beavers trapped within the county.

John Lorenzen with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says $5,000 has been allocated for the program, which will continue until those funds are exhausted.

To participate, trappers must complete a beaver bounty form available on the Pottawattamie County website and a W-9 form to receive payment.

The county accepts a limit of 20 beavers at a time, with no more than 20 accepted per week.

Drop-off locations include Hitchcock Nature Center, Arrowhead Park, and Botna Bend. Trappers are encouraged to call the locations before arriving to confirm arrangements.

Pottawattamie County Conservation is also asking residents to identify areas with problematic beaver activity so staff can address them before the problems become more significant.

Anyone who notices beaver activity in Pottawattamie County can use a short reporting form on the county’s website to provide the exact location.