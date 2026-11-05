Experience the Magic of Christmas in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Known for its spectacular holiday displays, downtown Atlantic shines bright each year with nearly 200,000 lights spanning six blocks. Twinkling streets, festive storefronts, and a full calendar of holiday activities create a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie. This year, everyone can look forward to the familiar traditions that make Christmas in Atlantic so special, along with a few new surprises.

“I look forward to Christmas in Atlantic every year,” said Kelsey Beschorner, Executive Director of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “There’s something special about seeing our downtown come alive for the holidays. We’re keeping the traditions families have come to love while adding a few fun surprises along the way. It’s going to be another wonderful season!”

The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome back Gregg Young of Atlantic as the presenting sponsor of this year’s Christmas festivities.

“We’re grateful to have Gregg Young of Atlantic return as our presenting sponsor for the fourth consecutive year,” Beschorner shared. “Their continued support helps us celebrate the traditions that make this season so special while finding new ways to bring our community together.”

The celebration begins Saturday, November 14th, with the Holiday Open House. Local retailers will welcome shoppers for a festive preview of the season featuring treats, giveaways, and special promotions.

Also returning for its tenth year is the Chamber’s popular Discounted AtlantiCash Holiday Promotion, sponsored by First Whitney Bank & Trust, Akin Building Centers, Cappel’s Ace Hardware, and Meyer & Gross Real Estate.

Last year, $40,000 in AtlantiCash was sold through the holiday promotion, encouraging shoppers to keep their holiday spending local.

“AtlantiCash is one of my favorite ways to encourage shopping locally during the holidays,” Beschorner said. “Not only are shoppers getting a great deal, but every dollar spent supports the businesses that invest in our community throughout the year.”

On Saturday, November 14th, from 9 AM to 12 PM, or while supplies last, shoppers can purchase $100 packs of AtlantiCash for just $80 at the Chamber office. Purchases are limited to three packs per person. Cash or check only will be accepted for this promotion.

The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony, sponsored by Akin Building Centers, Camblin Mechanical, Coyote Willow Wind, and Community 1st Credit Union, takes place Thursday, November 19th, at 5 PM at the Historic Rock Island Depot. Santa will make a special arrival at 5:30 PM to help light up downtown before welcoming children to Santa’s Cabin in City Park from 6 to 7:30 PM.

One of Atlantic’s most anticipated holiday traditions, the Lighted Parade and Fireworks, returns Saturday, December 5th, at 6 PM. Businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to participate in the parade. Entry forms can be completed and emailed to chamber@atlanticiowa.com. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. The parade and fireworks are sponsored by A.M. Cohron & Son, McDermott Roofing, Rush CPA & Associates, and Carr Electric.

Before the parade, families can enjoy an afternoon of holiday fun with visits to Santa’s Cabin, hot chocolate, and treats from 3 to 5:30 PM.

Adding a little extra magic to this year’s festivities, free horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered on Thursday, December 10th, and Thursday, December 17th, from 5 to 7 PM. Rides will depart from City Park and travel along Chestnut Street, giving passengers a chance to experience downtown Atlantic’s beautiful Christmas lights from a whole new perspective. This special holiday experience is made possible thanks to Camblin Mechanical, Community 1st Credit Union, Meyer & Gross Real Estate, and Roland Funeral Service.

Santa will also make several appearances throughout the holiday season at his cabin in City Park, sponsored by the Atlantic Rotary Club, Farmhouse & Flowers, Camblin Mechanical, and Rush CPA. A complete schedule of Santa’s visits is available on the Chamber’s website.

Another meaningful holiday tradition is the Angel of Christmas Award, sponsored by Cass Health. The award recognizes an individual or organization whose kindness, generosity, and dedication to others reflect the true spirit of Christmas. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations to the Chamber by Wednesday, November 25th.

Whether it’s a favorite family tradition or a first visit to see the lights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. A complete schedule of events, including a printable Christmas in Atlantic brochure, is available at www.atlanticiowa.com/christmas-in-atlantic.

For additional information, follow the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, or contact the Chamber at 712-243-3017 or chamber@atlanticiowa.com.