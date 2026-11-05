Wheelers Host Warriors in 8 Man Quarterfinals; Coverage on KSOM

(Audubon, IA) — Audubon will try to go to the Dome for back-to-back seasons and North Union stands in their way in the Quarterfinals tonight; coverage on KSOM.

The Warriors have beaten Janesville 55-0 and last week beat Kingsley Pierson in a shootout 68-50. North Union had 354 yards rushing led by Senior QB Greyson Colegrove with 21 carries for 179 yards and 6 TD plus Junior Carson Crouch had 27 carries for 154 yards and another score. Head Coach Matt Ernster says this team has kept their composure through some tough games

Colegrove and Crouch are both over one thousand yards for the season — Crouch at 1,439 and Colegrove at 1,062. Ernster says they both can make big plays

The defense is led by Senior LB Max Merrill with 60.5 tackles, Senior LB Gabe Whaley has 59 tackles including 12 for a loss. They will try to stop Audubon’s explosive offense. Ernster says they are deserving of their #1 ranking

Audubon beat East Union in the first round 54-12 and then last week thumped Clarksville 72-30. Mason Kasperbauer had 7 carries for 160 yards and 3 TD against the Indians and Aiden Kjergaard added 12 carries for 140 yards and 3 more scores. It will be running game against running game and Wheelers Head Coach Sean Birks says North Union has a tough combination

In 8 man football, the key is tackling. Birks says his defensive line is working more against the offensive line so it will be up to the linebackers to make their tackles and Birks does not want his guys to miss

This is a chance for Audubon to go to the Dome for the 2nd year in a row

#8 North Union is 9-1, #1 Audubon is 10-0; Pre Game at 6:30, Kickoff at 7 pm on 96.5 FM KSOM.

North Union Head Coach Matt Ernster