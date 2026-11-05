Glenwood Faces Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Class 4A Quarterfinal

(Glenwood) Glenwood will travel to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night for a Class 4A football quarterfinal matchup. The Rams advanced with a 30-28 win over Spencer, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Le Mars 30-3.

Against Spencer, Glenwood rushed for 280 yards and passed for another 130. The Rams also welcomed back sophomore running back Joe Leick and quarterback Haze Stephens, who had both missed the final two weeks of the regular season with injuries.

Glenwood Head Coach Cory Faust says getting the two players back was important.

Faust says having Stephens back at quarterback provided more than just production on the field. His leadership was also important.

Faust describes his team as resilient and solid from front to back, but knows the Rams face a tough challenge against the Warriors. This will be the second meeting between the teams this season. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the regular-season matchup 27-13 on September 18.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton features a strong running game with 2,622 rushing yards. The Warriors have also recorded 1,227 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns.

Quarterback Justin Ehler has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns, with just one interception.

Faust says the Rams will need to recognize the Warriors’ unique offensive scheme, which is different from anything Glenwood has faced this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.