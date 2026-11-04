Reminder: Operation Green Light for Veterans Week November 4-11

(Cass Co.) Operation Green Light for Veterans Week begins today and runs through Wednesday, November 11.

In October, the Cass County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation designating November 4 through 11th, 2026, as Operation Green Light for Veterans Week in Cass County. The week recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of service members in preserving the freedoms and way of life Americans enjoy, while also honoring veterans transitioning from active military service.

Cass County Supervisor Wendy Richter and ARISE member Mark McNees say they want to show veterans as much support as possible.

Approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities each year. Those leaving active military service face an increased risk of suicide during their first year after leaving the military.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to display a green light in a window at their home or place of business from November 4th through 11th to honor those who have made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve our freedom.