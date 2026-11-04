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Cougars Lose Three Great Seniors But Have a Strong Junior Class for Next Year
By Chris Varney,2 days ago
(Anita, IA) — CAM Volleyball finished with a solid season — 15-11 overall record and third place in the Rolling Valley at 7-2. The Cougars do lose three senior starters in Ada Hansen, Ruthie Rich and Courtney Follmann. Head Coach Hilary Zimmerline says they are a strong group
CAM does have players that have the potential to step into a hitters role next year — Junior Keely Kinney was third on the team in kills with 103; Junior Morgan Will had 63 kills; and Junior Madison Lynds had 61
Zimmerline will not have to look far to find a setter to replace Follmann — it will not be her youngest sister Taylor but Zimmerline is looking at Sophomore Brylee Steffen
CAM has a total of 6 juniors on this year’s team and Zimmerline is excited about what they can do next year as seniors.
Complete Interview with Head Coach Hilary Zimmerline