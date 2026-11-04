Rossell To Step Down As Tigers Volleyball Head Coach

(Griswold, IA) — After 18 seasons coaching volleyball, Jody Rossell has decided to step down as Griswold’s Head Coach. She says she wants more time to spend with her family — she will stay on as softball head coach. In her 15 seasons as Head Coach, Rossell has 195 wins and 255 losses for a winning percentage of .433. Rossell liked it when the players would take over the leadership of the team

Rossell took over a two win team in 2011 and in three years, won 21 games. She won 21 games again in 2023 but Rossell says its not always about the wins and losses — she was most inspired by her players to make accomplishments off the court

This season, Griswold finished 12-22 and doubled their win total from 2025. Rossell like the way this team competed and how strong the team chemistry was

Griswold had four seniors this season — Carsyn Adams, Amanda Houser, Arika Palmer, and Addy Gade.

Complete Interview with Head Coach Jody Rossell