Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Western Iowa Today

    DNR: Prairie Rose Fishing Destination

    By Tom Robinson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBBSW_0wO3uif100

    (Lewis) On Saturday morning, John Lorenzen, a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, presented a fish sampling update on his weekly show on KSOM.

    Lorenzen says a recent sampling shows Prairie Rose is still the destination fishery in Iowa if you want large bluegill. He says they exceed eight inches by age three.

    Additionally, Lorenzen says they found large crappie in their sample nets in the 12-inch range, and they should be there for the ice fishing season.

    Lorenzen says the DNR is setting nets at Lake Anita, Carter Lake, and Lake Manawa as they finish the netting season.

    Related Search

    Lake AnitaIowa DNR updatesLake ManawaFishing destinationsJohn LorenzenCarter lake

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    One Dead, Two Injured in Rural Northwest Iowa Crash
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Iowa 2024-2025 Winter Season Forecast
    Iowa Storm Center5 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Omaha, Nebraska: A Shift in Winter Expectations
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Ohio State Fans
    The Spun2 days ago
    Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/26/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star6 days ago
    Referees Under Fire For Multiple Blown Calls During Nebraska-Ohio State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark Sends Five-Word Message to Gabbie Marshall
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena6 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Shaquille O'Neal opinion of Caitlin Clark validated after special Iowa moment
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy