DNR: Prairie Rose Fishing Destination

(Lewis) On Saturday morning, John Lorenzen, a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, presented a fish sampling update on his weekly show on KSOM.

Lorenzen says a recent sampling shows Prairie Rose is still the destination fishery in Iowa if you want large bluegill. He says they exceed eight inches by age three.

Additionally, Lorenzen says they found large crappie in their sample nets in the 12-inch range, and they should be there for the ice fishing season.

Lorenzen says the DNR is setting nets at Lake Anita, Carter Lake, and Lake Manawa as they finish the netting season.