    Iowa Lottery Reports Second Big Powerball Win In Past Week

    By Tom Robinson,

    2 days ago
    (Clive) A Burlington woman made a decision that paid off.

    For $1, Anita Kent added the Power Play® option to her Powerball® ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

    Kent won Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, matching four white balls with the Powerball. The added Power Play multiplied her initial $50,000 prize to $100,000. Kent purchased her winning ticket at Liquor Land, 600 S. Main St. in Burlington. She claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

    The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 2-15-27-29-39 and Powerball 20. The Power Play was 2.

    Kent is the second Iowa Lottery player to claim a big Powerball prize in the past week.

    Anders Carlson of Forest City won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Oct. 16 drawing. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 806 U.S. Highway 69 N. in Forest City, and claimed his award on Oct. 18 at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.

    Since its start in April 1992 in 15 states, with jackpots starting at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today, 48 lotteries across the country play Powerball, with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

    Monalisa
    1d ago
    Congratulations 🎉
