La Verne Estell Obituary

LaVerne Estell passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Funeral Services: Will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Open Visitation: Will be held at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield on Monday, October 28, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials: To the Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to the Greenfield Public Library.

Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Estell of Ankeny; two daughters-in-law, Terri Estell of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Denise Estell of Lee Summit, Missouri; four grandsons, Travis (Jennifer) Estell of Council Bluffs, Alex (Tami) Estell of Council Bluffs, Adam (Randy) of Kansas City, Missouri and Nick (Corrien) of Colorado; nine great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.