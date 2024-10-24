Drought Persists Across Iowa

(Des Moines) The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released this morning, shows no significant change from last week, indicating persistent drought conditions in all 99 counties of Iowa. Marvin Percha with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the drought conditions have settled in since the first week of September, with many areas of the state recording the top five driest periods from September 1 to today, impacting the drought situation.

Percha says there is some good news on the horizon. He says there is a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening across the region. He says the 6-10 day and 8-14 day forecasts show a tilting towards above-normal precipitation.