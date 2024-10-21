Sioux City Police Department: Officer Involved Shooting

(Sioux City) On October 20th, 2024, at approximately 7:22 pm an adult female called 911 after a man had approached her in the 2600 block of Correctionville Road. The male had loaded a pistol and displayed it in a threatening manner before walking away.

The woman was not injured during this. Officers responded the call and located the suspect walking near Leech Avenue and South Fairmont Street. When confronted by officers, the suspect began walking away and pulled a firearm from his pocket. After being ordered to stop and to drop the gun, the suspect ran from officers. During the foot pursuit, the suspect shot at officers. An officer returned fire. The suspect continued to flee towards the

Greenville area where officers lost sight of him.

Additional law enforcement officers from the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area. A perimeter was established to limit the suspect’s movement.

The SCPD public information officers put out messages on social media and worked with local media outlets to request Greenville area residents shelter in place until the event could be resolved.

An incident command post was established and the SCPD SWAT Team was mobilized to begin a search of the area for the suspect.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, officers searched 2519 East 1st Street. The suspect was located hiding in a crawl space on the second floor of the house. The suspect refused multiple commands to surrender. SWAT officers fired upon the suspect when he appeared to be reaching for his weapon. Once the suspect was subdued, officers immediately began lifesaving measures.

The 42-year-old suspect was transported to MercyOne Medical Center with a life-threatening injury. At the time of this release, the suspect was in critical condition. No officers were injured by gunfire during this incident.

Any arrest/charge noted in this report should be considered merely an accusation. Any defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.