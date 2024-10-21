Open in App
    Montgomery County Woman Arrested on Drug Possession Charges

    By Tom Robinson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioY0o_0wFOfwHF00

    (Red Oak) a Red Oak woman is in custody on drug possession charges.

    Red Oak Police arrested 35-year-old Sara Ann Kier Sunday morning in the 1000 block of North 6th Street for possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense, a Class D Felony. Officers transported Kier to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $5,000 bond.

