Winterizing and Cleaning Fishing Boats

(Area) As winter approaches, it’s time to start thinking about preparing your boats and equipment.

John Lorenzen, Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says there are still a few weeks of good fishing left, but it might be time to think about what you will need to winterize your boat.

Lorenzen also said it is a good idea to change the motor oil and check the prop shaft for any fishing line that could be tangled around it.