Gas Prices Higher This Week

(Des Moines) According to AAA, the price of regular unleaded gasoline rose three cents, averaging $3.01 across Iowa, and 28 cents lower than last year. The national average on Wednesday was $3.20, down 1 cent from last week’s price.

The price of global crude oil fell this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $2.13 per barrel over last week. It is currently priced at $70.49. Brent crude oil fell by $1.84 and is currently priced at $74.23. One year ago, WTI crude sold for $86.65, and Brent crude was $90.99.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose 6 cents this week with a statewide average of $3.44. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $4.23 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is 17 cents lower than the national average of $3.61.

Wholesale ethanol held steady and is currently priced at $2.16.

Natural gas prices fell 25 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently priced at $2.41.

Propane prices averaged $1.54 per gallon in Iowa.

Home heating oil prices had a statewide average of $2.96 per gallon.