Teen Tobacco Use At 25-Year-Low

(Undated) — Tobacco use among American teenagers is at a new low.

On Thursday, the CDC and FDA announced teen tobacco use is now the lowest its been in the last 25 years. The number of teens who use any kind of tobacco has dropped from two-point-eight million in 2023 to two-point-two million. Vaping specifically saw a big drop over the last year, from two-point-one-million to one-point-six-million.

The CDC says teen cigarette smoking is very low now, at just one-point-four-percent among teens in 2024.