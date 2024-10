Council Bluffs Police Investigate Shooting of a Juvenile

(Council Bluffs) The shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Council Bluffs is under investigation.

On Thursday, at around 7:14 p.m., the Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments responded to East Pierce Street and South 1st Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Council Bluffs Fire Department medics transported the boy to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined two male suspects approached the two boys at the intersection of East Pierce Street and Grace Street. During the confrontation, one of the male suspects produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the leg.

The investigation is ongoing at the time of this release, and no suspects have been taken into custody. Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects. Specifically, investigators would like to speak with anyone with surveillance video that may have captured the suspect’s movements before or after this incident.

Investigators believe the suspects were walking in the North and East downtown areas of Council Bluffs before the shooting.

*Suspect #1, the suspected shooter, is described as a clean-shaven white male, 16-to-20 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and Jordan shoes.

*Suspect #2 is described as a white male, 16-to-20 years old, with red facial hair, wearing a Nike brand zip-up style jacket with white on top and gray on the bottom and cream-colored slide sandals.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728. To remain anonymous, they may call Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867 or submit an online crime tip at https://www.councilbluffs-ia.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-2/Online-CrimeStoppers-Tip-70.