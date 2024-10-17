Open in App
    Pottawattamie County Conservation Presents Supervisors with REAP Grant Award Check

    By Mandy Billings,

    2 days ago

    (Pottawattamie Co) Pottawattamie County Conservation Director Jeff Franco and Natural Resources Technician Jeremy Yost presented the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors with a check from the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Grant award.

    Franco said they also received funding from Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation, Hitchcock Foundation and the Board of Supervisors.

    According to a prior report, the new addition to Hitchcock Nature Center includes remnant prairie, of which less than 0.1% remains in the state of Iowa, and contains 20 species on the Iowa Species of Greatest Conservation Need list. Conservation staff converted row crop on the property to a prairie reconstruction to be accessible for public recreation.

    Franco also updated the Board of Supervisors on the MAPA award presented to Pottawattamie County Conservation. He read what MAPA wrote regarding this award…

    Franco noted that this is just the latest award they have received. Pottawattamie County Conservation has received four significant awards over the last two years. He said this is a testament to everybody who has supported Pottawattamie County Conservation over the years.

