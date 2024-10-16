Open in App
    Defense Has Improved; Running Game Rolling; AC/GC Football Will Not Let Up

    By Chris Varney,

    2 days ago

    (Guthrie Center, IA) — After clinching a district title and a playoff spot and after thumping Mount Ayr last week 40-14, AC/GC could put it into cruise control this week before the playoffs begin. But don’t say anything like that to Head Coach Cody Matthewson. He is still coaching, still working, and refuses to take his foot off the gas. Matthewson’s main emphasis has been improving the defense and he felt like that happened last week

    AC/GC made one big passing play in the game but it was actually on special teams. Early in the game, Matthewson called for a fake punt but Mike Fuller, the punter, called it off. Later though, the same opportunity came up and Fuller would throw a 60 yard TD pass to Joe Crawford. Matthewson says it was a thing of beauty

    As the Chargers approach the final game of the regular season, Fuller is now 106 yards away from 1,000; QB Jathan South is 154 yards away from 1,000. Junior Joe Crawford has been a little overshadowed but has produced 675 yards and gives AC/GC a speed option says Matthewson

    7-0 AC/GC hosts 1-6 Southwest Valley this Friday.

    Complete interview with AC/GC Head Coach Cody Matthewson

