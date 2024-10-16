Open in App
    Timberwolves Play Tough to the Bitter End

    By Chris Varney,

    2 days ago

    (Corning, IA) — Southwest Valley has not had a lot of luck this year. Injuries, low numbers, Head Coach Keegan Longabaugh had to patch together a team early in the season but the Timberwolves have played much better the second half — it just hasn’t resulted in wins.

    Last week, Southwest Valley fell to IKM Manning 13-6 and Longabaugh says he saw some good things

    Junior QB Wyatt Mendendhall would be held to just 68 yards passing and 81 yards rushing but Longabaugh had some production form Walker Bissel — the sophomore ran for 82 yards on 9 carries including a 48 yard TD run

    On defense, the T Wolves bent a little but only gave up 13 points. Mendenhall was tops on the tackle chart again with 8.5 — Longabaugh said there were other guys who had a good game

    Southwest Valley will not make the playoffs — they have the option to schedule a 9th game next week but Longabaugh says that will not happen so they end their season this Friday at #1 ranked AC/GC.

    Complete Interview with Head Coach Keegan Longabaugh

