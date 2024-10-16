Open in App
    Trout is coming to RAPP Park in Shenandoah this Saturday

    By Tom Robinson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRrzJ_0w8qXj8M00

    (Shenandoah) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering with Optimal Aquafeed and Page County Conservation Board to stock rainbow trout at 9 a.m., Oct. 19, in RAPP Park outside Shenandoah.

    The Iowa DNR will stock approximately 800 rainbow trout from Optimal Aquafeed in a small borrow pit on the RAPP Park property, ranging from around 1 to 2 pounds.

    Anglers 16 years and older must have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily li t is five trout per licensed angler, and the possession limit is 10.

    Children aged 15 or younger can fish for trout with an appropriately licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can pay the trout fee, allowing them to catch their own limit of five trout.

    This is the fourth year of this successful partnership that provides a unique fishing opportunity to anglers in southwest Iowa.

