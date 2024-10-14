Rone Leads Bulldog Volleyball to Regular Season Conference Title

(Oakland, IA) — Riverside knew they had a good team at the start of the season and they have proved it on the court. The Bulldogs are the Western Iowa Conference regular season champs and are the #1 seed in the conference tournament which starts tonight and they will be the #1 seed in their playoff region which starts next Monday.

Riverside has dominated the WIC this year, including a 3 set win over Treynor last week something that does not happen often for the Bulldogs. Junior Bentley Rone has been a key starter for Riverside and she says the conference has been competitive

Rone has been a versatile standout for the Bulldogs — the Junior is third on the team in kills with 186 and leads the team in assists with 368. She is also second on the team in blocks with 44, the co leader in aces with 56 and even has 118 digs. Rone takes pride in all her skills

Rone has always been interested in volleyball — as a freshman she couldn’t crack the line-up but last season, her first as a regular, she emerged with 200 kills during the season. Once she had the opportunity, she grabbed and would not let go

Riverside has tremendous depth with Seniors Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor on offense, Freshman Ashley Kelley shares the setter position with Rone, Senior Ayla Richardson is the master of digs. Rone says they have all have a great chemistry

Riverside volleyball is 31-3 on the season and will be the #1 seed in the WIC tournament which starts tonight.

Complete interview with Bentley Rone