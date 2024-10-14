Frost Advisory and Freeze Watch Issued Through Early Wednesday Morning

(Des Moines) The temperature is expected to drop below freezing tonight and Tuesday in west central Iowa, leading to a Freeze Watch. The rest of the state is under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory effective until 9:00 a.m. today and from 1:00 a.m. Tuesday to 8:00 a.m. A Freeze Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

For Northern and Western Iowa, the first Frost Advisory states that temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation. The second Frost Advisory indicates that temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. The Freeze Watch warns of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees.

These conditions could harm crops and other sensitive plants and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.