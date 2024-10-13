Open in App
    Gas Prices Lower This Week

    By Tom Robinson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30R05E_0w572PCB00

    (Des Moines) The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell one cent, averaging $2.98 across Iowa according to AAA, down 41 cents from one year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.21, up 1 cent from last week’s price.

    The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $2.54 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $72.62. Brent crude oil rose by $2.31 and is currently priced at $76.07. WTI crude was sold for $85.89 a year ago, and Brent crude was at $91.37.

    Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose 6 cents this week with a statewide average of $3.38. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $4.27 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is 22 cents lower than the national average of $3.60.

    Wholesale ethanol remained steady at $2.16. The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $2.08 for U87-E10, $2.39 for Unleaded 87 (clear), $2.42 for ULSD#2, $2.71 for ULSD#1, and $1.87 per gallon for E-70.

    Natural gas prices fell 30 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently at $2.66/MMbtu. Propane prices averaged $1.57 per gallon in Iowa, and home heating oil prices had a statewide average of $2.91 per gallon.

    Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    The@Blueknight
    2d ago
    Yep, until Thursday when they went up 30 cents.
    Tilley56
    2d ago
    Lower??? Just raised 8 cents.
    View all comments
