Gas Prices Lower This Week

(Des Moines) The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell one cent, averaging $2.98 across Iowa according to AAA, down 41 cents from one year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.21, up 1 cent from last week’s price.

The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $2.54 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $72.62. Brent crude oil rose by $2.31 and is currently priced at $76.07. WTI crude was sold for $85.89 a year ago, and Brent crude was at $91.37.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose 6 cents this week with a statewide average of $3.38. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $4.27 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is 22 cents lower than the national average of $3.60.

Wholesale ethanol remained steady at $2.16. The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $2.08 for U87-E10, $2.39 for Unleaded 87 (clear), $2.42 for ULSD#2, $2.71 for ULSD#1, and $1.87 per gallon for E-70.

Natural gas prices fell 30 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently at $2.66/MMbtu. Propane prices averaged $1.57 per gallon in Iowa, and home heating oil prices had a statewide average of $2.91 per gallon.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov.