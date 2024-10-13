SHIFT ATL to Host Sixth Annual Turkey Trot

(Atlantic) SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, along with the Atlantic High School Cross Country team, will be hosting their sixth annual Turkey Trot in Atlantic on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.

This year’s event will have both an in-person and virtual option to participate. The in-person event will include a 5K route and 1-mile route option, both leaving from The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 102 Chestnut Street, at 8:00 a.m. sharp. Attendees can grab some warm eats and drinks from inside the building post-race. The virtual event can take place at the registrant’s discretion.

Cost to register is $25, with the option to add on race-day gear, a t-shirt (race + shirt $40) or crewneck sweatshirt (race + sweatshirt $55). Orders including any of these items need to be submitted by Tuesday, November 12th in order to ensure items are here before race day. Registration for the race will continue until the day of the event.

Proceeds from this year’s event will once again benefit the Atlantic Cross Country team as a “thank you” for their help in putting on this year’s Turkey Trot.

“The proceeds from the 2023 Turkey Trot were a game-changer in enabling us to purchase wish-list items for our Cross Country program,” shared coach Ashley Mosier. “Thanks to the participation of our community and avid “trotters”, we were able to invest in much-needed equipment like muscle rollers and pink out jerseys, which will be able to be worn every year at our home meet in support of breast cancer awareness. These additions have significantly enhanced our athletes’ recovery and team spirit. We are excited to support this year’s Turkey Trot, which allows us to continue building and improving the Atlantic Cross Country program.”

To get registered, visit getmeregistered.com/AtlanticTurkeyTrot or shiftatl.org/turkeytrot to view full event details! For more information about SHIFT ATL or the Turkey Trot, visit facebook.com/shiftatl, www.shiftatl.org or email shiftatlantic@gmail.com.