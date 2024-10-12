Open in App
    • Western Iowa Today

    Early Muzzleloader Season Begins Today

    By Mandy Billings,

    2 days ago
    (Area) The Early Muzzloader Season begins today in Iowa.

    John Lorenzen, with the DNR Office in Lewis, says hunting hours are a half hour before sunrise and a half hour after sunset.

    The Early Muzzleloader Season runs through October 20th.

