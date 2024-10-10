Cyberattack Hits American Water, Affecting Thousands in Iowa

(Updated) American Water, the largest water and wastewater utility in the U.S., is struggling with a cyberattack. The attack has disabled its customer service for over 14 million customers across 14 states, including 200 thousand customers in Iowa. While core water services remain unaffected, customers cannot access their accounts or make payments. There will be no late fees applied during the outage. The company is working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to fix the issue.

American Water is an American public utility company that, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its regulated operations provide water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states, serving a population of approximately 14 million. The company has customers which includes residential, commercial, fire service and private fire, industrial, government facilities, and other water and wastewater utilities.