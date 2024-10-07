Open in App
    Weekly Crop Progress and Conditions Report

    By Tom Robinson,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3za85W_0vxrmm3K00

    (Des Moines) Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). This report is published weekly from April through November, with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship also providing a weather summary during this period.

    “Iowa’s harvest progress made significant strides this week,” stated Secretary Naig. “Following the driest September on record, we can expect warm and dry weather to persist through mid-October. While this is beneficial for harvest activities, it is likely to exacerbate drought conditions across the state.”

    The weekly crop report is available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov (http://nass.usda.gov).

    Iowa experienced another week of dry and windy conditions, allowing farmers an average of 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 6, 2024, according to NASS. Corn and soybean harvesting remained the primary focus for farmers, although there were reports of combine and equipment fires due to elevated fire risks in the prevailing weather conditions.

    Topsoil moisture levels are rated as follows: 22 percent very short, 42 percent short, 36 percent adequate, and 0 percent surplus. For subsoil moisture, the ratings are 16 percent very short, 44 percent short, 39 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.

    Corn maturity reached 90 percent, which is 6 days behind last year but 5 days ahead of the five-year average. Corn harvested for grain is at 22 percent, 2 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the normal pace. The moisture content of field corn being harvested is currently at 18 percent, with corn condition rated at 77 percent good to excellent.

    As for soybeans, 93 percent have dropped leaves, which is 1 day ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean harvesting has reached 58 percent this week, 4 days ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of the average. During the week ending October 6, Iowa farmers successfully harvested 31 percent of the state’s soybean crop, with soybean condition rated at 76 percent good to excellent.

    However, pasture conditions continue to decline, now rated at just 38 percent good to excellent, reflecting a decrease of 6 percentage points. Livestock water resources remain a growing concern as the drought persists.

