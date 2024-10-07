Open in App
    • Western Iowa Today

    Tracy Ann Johnson Obituary

    By Sarah Archibald,

    2 days ago
    Memorial Services for 61 year old Tracy Ann Johnson of Avoca will be Friday, October 18th at 1PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Visitation will be prior prior to the service beginning at 11AM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

