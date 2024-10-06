Open in App
    • Western Iowa Today

    Trout Stocking at Atlantic Recreation Area Again this Fall

    By Tom Robinson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBBSW_0vwFiUGb00

    (Lewis) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will start stocking trout in area lakes on October 18. The department recently released a list of 18 lakes in the state that will receive the trout. Big Lake in Council Bluffs is one of the lakes mentioned in the press release.

    Southwest Iowa Fisheries Biologist John Lorenzen mentioned that although it was not initially listed, the Schildberg Recreational Area will also receive trout this year. The trout stocked in the eighteen locations are raised at the Iowa Trout Hatchery. Lorenzen mentioned that the trout going into the Schildberg Recreation Pond comes from a private ethanol facility in Shenandoah, where they develop commercial fish feed. The facility runs trials and tests on these fish, and at the end of the year, they donate them to various locations when they no longer use them. Lorenzen says some of these fish will be stocked at the Schildberg Recreation Area again this fall.

    Lorenzen also mentioned that the fish stocking at the Schildberg Recreation Area will be done sometime in early November.

