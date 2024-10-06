Open in App
    Jobs Report Beats Expectations

    By Mandy Billings,

    2 days ago
    (Undated) — The September jobs report beat expectations by a considerable amount. Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard said this is great news.

    Numbers out today from the Labor Department show 254-thousand new jobs created last month. That’s compared to the 140 to 150-thousand most analysts had predicted. In addition, the unemployment rate dipped slightly to four-point-one-percent down from four-point-two.

