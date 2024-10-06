USDA Suggests Cost Of Eating Out Rising Due To Worker Salaries

(Undated) — Many people have already cut back on non-essential spending, like eating out, and USDA economist Megan Sweitzer says those prices are headed up.

“Food away from home, or restaurant prices are predicted to increase by 4.1 percent,” said USDA economist Megan Sweitzer.

Sweitzer notes, the employees are considered part of the service industry and costs to cover those who prepare and serve food to you are up.

“Across the economy we’re seeing that prices for services are up by about five percent over the past year, where prices for goods have dropped over the past year by about two percent.”