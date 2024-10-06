Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Western Iowa Today

    USDA Suggests Cost Of Eating Out Rising Due To Worker Salaries

    By Mandy Billings,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZcA4_0vwFJeB400

    (Undated) — Many people have already cut back on non-essential spending, like eating out, and USDA economist Megan Sweitzer says those prices are headed up.

    “Food away from home, or restaurant prices are predicted to increase by 4.1 percent,” said USDA economist Megan Sweitzer.

    Sweitzer notes, the employees are considered part of the service industry and costs to cover those who prepare and serve food to you are up.

    “Across the economy we’re seeing that prices for services are up by about five percent over the past year, where prices for goods have dropped over the past year by about two percent.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA40 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy