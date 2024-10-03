Open in App
    • Western Iowa Today

    Mills County Sheriff’s Report

    By Mandy Billings,

    2 days ago
    (Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 69-year-old Teresa Ann Keller, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless use of Firearm. Keller was held on $10,000 bond.

