Huskers Use Four RBs While This Week They Face Monangai for Rutgers

(Lincoln, NE) — Nebraska got things going in the right direction last Saturday in a solid 28-10 win over Purdue. Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and 1 TD. Jahmal Banks had 5 catches for 82 yards and a TD. John Bullock returned an interception 29 yards for a score. Boilermaker QB Hudson Card was sacked 5 times and Nebraska limited Purdue to just 50 yards rushing.

The Huskers meanwhile had 161 yards on the ground with Jacory Barney leading with 4 carries for 66 yards and Emmett Johnson had 8 carries for 50 yards plus he caught 3 passes for 48 yards. Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule liked the way Johnson played and is confident in all his running backs including Dante Dowdell and even Gabe Earvin

This week Nebraska will face an exceptional back in Kyle Monangai (Muh-nun-guy) for Rutgers who is second in the Big Ten in rushing behind Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson. Rhule says he is the one

Rutgers is off to a 4-0 start with wins over Howard, Akron, Virginia Tech and Washington. Rhule greatly admired Scarlet Knights Head Coach Greg Schiano

Game time this Saturday is 3:00 pm, coverage on FS1.