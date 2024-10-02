Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Western Iowa Today

    Huskers Use Four RBs While This Week They Face Monangai for Rutgers

    By Chris Varney,

    2 days ago

    (Lincoln, NE) — Nebraska got things going in the right direction last Saturday in a solid 28-10 win over Purdue. Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and 1 TD. Jahmal Banks had 5 catches for 82 yards and a TD. John Bullock returned an interception 29 yards for a score. Boilermaker QB Hudson Card was sacked 5 times and Nebraska limited Purdue to just 50 yards rushing.

    The Huskers meanwhile had 161 yards on the ground with Jacory Barney leading with 4 carries for 66 yards and Emmett Johnson had 8 carries for 50 yards plus he caught 3 passes for 48 yards. Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule liked the way Johnson played and is confident in all his running backs including Dante Dowdell and even Gabe Earvin

    This week Nebraska will face an exceptional back in Kyle Monangai (Muh-nun-guy) for Rutgers who is second in the Big Ten in rushing behind Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson. Rhule says he is the one

    Rutgers is off to a 4-0 start with wins over Howard, Akron, Virginia Tech and Washington. Rhule greatly admired Scarlet Knights Head Coach Greg Schiano

    Game time this Saturday is 3:00 pm, coverage on FS1.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    The right to snowmobile over wildlife could soon be explicitly protected in Wyoming
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Gov. Gordon commits to protecting Dayton area as Elk Fire swells to 50,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Wyoming wildlife officials OK rancher payment plan for elk-eaten grass
    WyoFile21 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More work remains in fight to lower Wyoming’s high suicide rate
    WyoFile16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy