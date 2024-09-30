(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests over the weekend.

Two people face charges for violating a no-contact/protective order. On Sunday, Police arrested 22-year-old Christopher Gage Selvy and 22-year-old Zoe Paulette Marie Hull, both from Creston. Officers transported Selvy and Hull to the Union County Jail, where they were held on no bond.

Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Isaac Wayne Hayes of Creston at 809 Adams Street for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Hayes to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.