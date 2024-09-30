Greenfield Community Still Rallying After Tornado

(Greenfield) Residents of Greenfield, Iowa, are uniting through music and donations to support recovery efforts following a deadly EF4 tornado that struck on May 21st. Thaddeus Hawley organized an auction at the Warren Cultural Center, gathering donations to aid those affected. Local musicians are performing to raise funds for the Greenfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Four people died, and over thirty people suffered injuries as a result of the tornado that impacted the Greenfield, Adair County, Iowa, area during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Authorities say the Tornado struck the county road department shed on the south end of town at around 4:00 p.m. The violent twister roared through the town center, leaving behind a damaged path before exiting south of the Fairgrounds.