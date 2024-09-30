CAM Cross Country Event Coming Tomorrow

(Anita, IA) — CAM Cross Country is hosting a free run/walk event in Victory Park tomorrow beginning at 4:30 pm. Participants can be all ages but kids are encouraged to come out and run with the CAM cross country runners. Runners will compete on the CAM training course around the school and Victory Park. Senior Lyndsey Chaney has more details

This is the 2nd year that CAM cross country is holding the run/walk and Senior Elizabeth Rouse says this is a great way to showcase their sport

CAM has had low numbers this year so they don’t have enough numbers to field a team so events like this can help get the word out. Senior Ellen Gerlock says going out for cross country has helped keep her in shape for other sports

Rouse and Gerlock are actually cousins along with Sophomre Megan Gerlock who is Ellen’s younger sister who is also on the team. Rouse says they can get competitive in practice

Ellen Gerlock meanwhile is hoping to finish the season strong as they now going through the second half with Districts about one moth away

Chaney meanwhile has some high goals of her own this season

Again the CAM Fun Run/Walk is tomorrow at 4:30, registration at 4:00. It is free for everyone with ice cream after the race. Again there is no cost but participants will be asked to sign a liability release and kids under 18 will need a parents signature. Forms are available at the CAM High School, Anita Health & Wellness Center, or Cumberland Fitness Center or at the registration table the day of the race.

Complete interview with Seniors Lyndsey Chaney, Ellen Gerlock, and Elizabeth Rouse