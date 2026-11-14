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Westerly
📅 Sicilian Wine Dinner at Maria's Seaside Cafe Nov 19
2 days ago
📅 Sicilian Wine Dinner by the Beach in Westerly
Enjoy an intimate evening by the ocean at Maria's Seaside Cafe for a special Sicilian Wine Dinner on November 19, 2026.
Each course of the meal will be paired with a carefully selected wine from Sicily, making this a nice night out for food and wine lovers.
Details:
- Date: November 19, 2026
- Location: Maria's Seaside Cafe, 132 Atlantic Avenue, Misquamicut Beach, Westerly, RI 02891
- Seating: Limited
- Reservations: Required
If you’re interested, be sure to reserve your spot early, since space is limited.
More Info: Sicilian Wine Dinner | Westerly, RI 02891
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