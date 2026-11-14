📅 Sicilian Wine Dinner by the Beach in Westerly

Enjoy an intimate evening by the ocean at Maria's Seaside Cafe for a special Sicilian Wine Dinner on November 19, 2026.

Each course of the meal will be paired with a carefully selected wine from Sicily, making this a nice night out for food and wine lovers.

Details:

Date: November 19, 2026

November 19, 2026 Location: Maria's Seaside Cafe, 132 Atlantic Avenue, Misquamicut Beach, Westerly, RI 02891

Maria's Seaside Cafe, Seating: Limited

Limited Reservations: Required

If you’re interested, be sure to reserve your spot early, since space is limited.