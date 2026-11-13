undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Westerly, RI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Growth
Westerly’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital imaging to outpatient orthopedics and in‑home behavioral health. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Per Diem MRI Tech
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health
- Location: Westerly, RI
- Type: Per diem / Full-time status listed, per diem schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Work with GE/Siemens 1.5/3.0T MRI scanners and perform diagnostic MRI exams while keeping patients safe and informed. Great fit if you have ARRT MRI, BLS, and 2+ years’ radiology/MRI experience and want flexible, as‑needed shifts with a major health system.
Home & Community BCBA – $5,000 Stay-On Bonus
- Employer: Northeast Family Services
- Location: Westerly, RI (home & community based)
- Type: Full-time and Fee-for-Service (part-time) options
- Salary (Full-time): $65,000 starting, plus bi‑weekly productivity bonuses and $5,000 stay-on bonus
- Pay (Fee-for-Service): $60/hour
Provide ABA services to children, teens, and young adults with autism and behavioral needs, with flexible scheduling, small caseloads, and free CEUs that can cover BCBA recertification. Ideal if you’re a BCBA (LBA preferred) with 2+ years’ clinical experience and want strong training and growth.
Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: University Orthopedics
- Location: Westerly, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a busy orthopedic practice, assisting providers with rooming patients, vitals, lab tests, casting/splinting, DME fitting, and wound care. Great for a CMA or licensed clinical professional (e.g., LPN, PT/OTA/ATC) who likes hands‑on work and can travel to other sites when needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.