Westerly’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital imaging to outpatient orthopedics and in‑home behavioral health. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health Location: Westerly, RI

Type: Per diem / Full-time status listed, per diem schedule

Per diem / Salary: Not listed

Work with GE/Siemens 1.5/3.0T MRI scanners and perform diagnostic MRI exams while keeping patients safe and informed. Great fit if you have ARRT MRI, BLS, and 2+ years’ radiology/MRI experience and want flexible, as‑needed shifts with a major health system.

Employer: Northeast Family Services

Location: Westerly, RI (home & community based)

Type: Full-time and Fee-for-Service (part-time) options

and options Salary (Full-time): $65,000 starting , plus bi‑weekly productivity bonuses and $5,000 stay-on bonus

, plus bi‑weekly productivity bonuses and Pay (Fee-for-Service): $60/hour

Provide ABA services to children, teens, and young adults with autism and behavioral needs, with flexible scheduling, small caseloads, and free CEUs that can cover BCBA recertification. Ideal if you’re a BCBA (LBA preferred) with 2+ years’ clinical experience and want strong training and growth.

Employer: University Orthopedics

Location: Westerly, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy orthopedic practice, assisting providers with rooming patients, vitals, lab tests, casting/splinting, DME fitting, and wound care. Great for a CMA or licensed clinical professional (e.g., LPN, PT/OTA/ATC) who likes hands‑on work and can travel to other sites when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.