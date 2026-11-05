🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Westerly, RI

Westerly’s retail scene is busy right now—auto parts, beauty, and fashion stores are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Westerly, RI

Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)

Full-time (position can also be part-time) Pay: $16.40 – $17.75/hour

Help DIY customers with parts, answer questions in-store and by phone, and do simple services like battery and wiper installs. Good fit if you enjoy cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and want solid retail experience with benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Westerly, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85 – $20.98/hour

Higher-level sales role for someone with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience. You’ll troubleshoot customer projects, handle key-holder duties, and use advanced parts knowledge to hit sales goals, with access to health and wellness benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Westerly, RI

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Use your Cosmetology or Esthetician license to give beauty advice, perform services (including ear piercing), and drive sales in-store. Comes with a full benefits package and lots of product training and samples; application window is open through 12/18/2026.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

Location: 100 Franklin Street, Westerly, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.50/hour starting

starting Keep the store looking great, ring up customers, and help with stocking and recovery. Flexible hours, store discount, and access to a wide range of benefits as you meet hours and service requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.