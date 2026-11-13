Join a guided shoreline hike at Read Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the resident curator to look for common shells and other items washed up on shore. Participants should wear close-toed water shoes, waterproof boots, or similar footwear, and the program is open to ages 6 and up.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Westchester County Parks