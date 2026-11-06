🛒 Westby, WI Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westby’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially in banking and retail support. If you like helping people and don’t mind learning some new systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WCCU Credit Union

WCCU Credit Union Location: Westby, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply via: Paylocity link in the job description (required)

This role blends online lending and digital member support. You’ll review online loan applications, help members through email/chat/online banking, spot possible fraud, and guide people to the right credit union products. Comes with a strong benefits package including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and parental leave.

Employer: WCCU Credit Union

WCCU Credit Union Location: Westby, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply via: Paylocity link in the job description (required)

This is a front-line call, chat, and email support role for credit union members. You’ll answer questions, help with online banking access, process non-cash requests, and educate members on safe digital banking. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health and dental insurance, PTO, parental leave, and referral program.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

Location: Westby, WI (various retail stores)

Type: Independent contractor (project-based)

Independent contractor (project-based) Salary: Competitive project-based pay (exact rate not listed)

Great if you want flexible, part-time, extra income. You’ll set your own schedule within store service windows, doing product resets, stocking, display setups, and simple audits. You work mostly on your own, need a smartphone for photos and reports, and must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and travel between stores.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.