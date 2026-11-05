💰 Westbury, NY Accounting Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Westbury’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on numbers work and building systems from the ground up.

Here are several strong Accounting & Finance openings in Westbury, NY worth a look:

Employer: LHH (for a construction company)

LHH (for a construction company) Location: Westbury, NY (in-office, 5 days/week )

(in-office, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 + benefits

Lead corporate accounting for multiple construction projects, working closely with the CFO and project managers. Great fit if you have 10+ years in construction accounting, strong Excel skills, and want broad exposure plus solid work/life balance.

Employer: Distinct (small Long Island tax team)

(small Long Island tax team) Location: Westbury, NY (office preferred, some flexibility possible)

(office preferred, some flexibility possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Open, based on experience

Public accounting tax role where you’ll do returns and compliance and learn advisory work directly from a seasoned tax leader. Ideal if you have 4–5 years of tax in public accounting, a CPA or EA (preferred), and like the idea of a path toward leadership/partnership with busy seasons around 55 hours/week or less and office closures around July 4 and Christmas without using PTO.

Employer: Maxima Apparel

Location: Westbury, NY (fully on-site HQ)

(fully on-site HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $150,000+ base + bonus + benefits

Take charge of rebuilding the entire accounting function for a $120M+ fast-growing apparel company with operations in 14 countries. You’ll own the GL, close, manufacturing cost accounting, and lead a 10-person India-based team, perfect if you’re a CPA (strongly preferred) with 7–12 years’ experience, multi-entity consolidations, and a builder mindset.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles like these in Westbury don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.