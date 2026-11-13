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🏥 Westbrook, Maine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Westbrook’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want steady local work or flexible per diem and contract shifts.
Below are several Healthcare & Medical roles hiring now in Westbrook, ME and nearby practices.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Adult Behavioral Health Unit
- Employer: MaineHealth (Spring Harbor Hospital)
- Location: Westbrook, ME – 2 East Adult Psychiatric Unit
- Type: Part-time, evenings (20 hours)
- Pay: $34.35–$46.46 per hour
Work on a 24-bed adult psychiatric unit caring for patients with acute mental health needs and co-occurring disorders. Great fit if you have 1+ year RN experience, want strong support, and like a mix of cognitive therapies and return-to-work focused care.
Travel Licensed Practical Nurse – Long Term Care
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Westbrook, ME (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Type: Travel/contract (15 weeks)
- Pay: $1,618–$1,699 per week, 40 hrs/week guaranteed, evenings (5x8)
Short-term local travel contract for LPNs in a long-term care setting. Good if you want steady evening hours, guaranteed pay, and experience in skilled nursing without leaving the area.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Associate – Primary Care Float (Per Diem)
- Employer: MaineHealth Medical Group Admin Primary Care
- Location: Float across Greater Portland area (includes Westbrook and nearby towns)
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $80.00/hour for external or per diem-only candidates; internal FT/PT staff get 120% of current hourly rate
Per diem APP float role covering multiple primary care practices (Westbrook, Portland, Scarborough, Windham, and more). Ideal if you have 2+ years APP experience and want flexible shifts, variety in clinic settings, and strong hourly pay.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Westbrook tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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