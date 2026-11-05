💻 Westbrook, Maine IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Westbrook’s tech scene is busy right now, with healthcare, energy, and pet-health companies all hiring. If you’re in IT and like solving complex problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MaineHealth

MaineHealth Location: Westbrook, ME (role is fully remote )

(role is ) Type: Other / Full-time

Other / Full-time Salary: $89,980.80 – $121,721.60 per year

Hands-on ServiceNow role supporting a large healthcare system. You’ll build and optimize ITSM/ITOM/CMDB workflows, work closely with business partners, and enjoy full-remote flexibility. CSA and CAD certifications plus 3+ years’ experience with ServiceNow are key.

Employer: EnerSys

EnerSys Location: Westbrook, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,700 – $91,000 per year

Great fit if you like both finance and AI. You’ll design and deploy AI and automation for FP&A and Investor Relations, using tools like Python, Azure, Power BI, Power Automate, and AI agents to cut manual work and improve forecasting.

Employer: IDEXX

IDEXX Location: Westbrook, ME (hybrid, 2 days onsite per week )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $150,000 per year, with bonus potential

Lead established engineering teams building radiology products used worldwide. You’ll manage developers and dotted-line QA/architects, drive delivery and quality, and work with a modern stack (Java, C#, React, Angular) in a hybrid setup with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.